Muslim World League Lauds Riyadh Summit’s Stand On Palestinian Cause
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Muslim World League (MWL) has voiced strong support for the outcomes of the Extraordinary Arab and Islamic Summit held in Riyadh, where member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the League of Arab States convened to address the escalating situation in Palestine.
The summit, hosted by Saudi Arabia, aimed to consolidate the stance of the Arab and Islamic world on Palestinian rights amid ongoing tensions and challenges.
MWL Secretary-General, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa welcomed the resolutions passed at the summit, commending the unified condemnation of Israeli aggression. He underscored the League's steadfast commitment to the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state with east Jerusalem as its capital.
Dr. Al-Issa highlighted the summit’s unanimous denunciation of the Israeli government's actions, which the summit's participants deemed responsible for thwarting ceasefire efforts and further destabilizing the region.
Dr. Al-Issa also extended his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, for their leadership in hosting this pivotal summit. He praised Saudi Arabia’s ongoing dedication to the Palestinian cause and its proactive role in fostering unity among Islamic nations in support of Palestinian rights and aspirations.
The Riyadh summit brought together high-level representatives from across the Arab and Islamic world, emphasizing the need for international accountability, humanitarian support, and renewed efforts to address the longstanding conflict. The gathering concluded with a call for peace, justice, and a sustainable solution to safeguard the Palestinian people's rights and uphold stability across the region.
The MWL’s endorsement of the summit's resolution signals a commitment to fostering regional unity on the Palestinian issue, reinforcing the League's long-standing stance on justice and freedom for all people in the region.
