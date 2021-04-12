Muslims Around World Begin Observing Holy Month of Ramadan on Monday

Muslims across the world will observe the holy month of Ramadan starting on Monday, with people of faith expected to fast during daytime and gather for group meals and prayers after sunset

This year, the authorities in Muslim countries have adapted religious traditions to the pandemic to avoid any new surges following collective prayers at mosques.

Most countries have reduced the number of visitors at mosques to 20-30 percent of their usual capacity, while the traditional meals before sunrise and after sunset, which were often shared in public, are banned. Some countries will organize meal deliveries for people in need, who often ate for free during this period.

Another change forced by the pandemic is the holding of online prayers broadcast via social media by some Muslim countries where mosques are still closed.

The Ramadan holy month will last through May 12.