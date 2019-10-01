UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muslims, Christians Will Be Ousted From India By End Of 2021: BJP Leader Jaishwar

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:26 PM

Muslims, Christians will be ousted from India by end of 2021: BJP leader Jaishwar

Bharatya Janta Party leader Rajeshwar Singh in a recent statement has targetted Muslim and Christian minorities in India, saying that they will get India rid of Muslims and Christians till Dec, 31, 2021

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) Bharatya Janta Party leader Rajeshwar Singh in a recent statement has targetted Muslim and Christian minorities in India, saying that they will get India rid of Muslims and Christians till Dec, 31, 2021.

He came down hard upon the Indian minorities and said that the Muslims and Christians both have no right to live in India. “ December 21 of 2021 will be the last day of Muslims and Christians in India,” roared Jaishwar, adding that “It will be visible very soon,”.

According to media reports, the orthodox hindus have serious concerns over increasing population of Muslims in India and feared that by the end of 2030, the Muslims will be the major population of India leaving Hindu in very short proportion.

On one side, India claims herself as a secular state but on the other Muslims and Christians are subjected to violence and severe torture. Indian army’s barbarism in held-Kashmir is an evidence of this dual face policy of Indian authorities where the Kashmiri people were kept in curfew for more than 50 days and the special status of the state was stripped away.

Muslims and Christians both are frequently threatened by Hindu

Related Topics

India Threatened December Muslim Christian Media

Recent Stories

Indian funding proofs to MQM London surface

2 minutes ago

Twist in judge’s video scandal case: Female judg ..

7 minutes ago

Naeem Bokhari is likely to be appointed as AGP

7 minutes ago

PM to go to China on three-day official visit Isla ..

7 minutes ago

CR-NORINCO marks realization of Power Supply to La ..

16 minutes ago

ADNOC Group CEO awarded &#039;New Silk Road CEO of ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.