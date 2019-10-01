Muslims, Christians will be ousted from India by end of 2021: BJP leader Jaishwar

Bharatya Janta Party leader Rajeshwar Singh in a recent statement has targetted Muslim and Christian minorities in India, saying that they will get India rid of Muslims and Christians till Dec, 31, 2021

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019) Bharatya Janta Party leader Rajeshwar Singh in a recent statement has targetted Muslim and Christian minorities in India, saying that they will get India rid of Muslims and Christians till Dec, 31, 2021.

He came down hard upon the Indian minorities and said that the Muslims and Christians both have no right to live in India. “ December 21 of 2021 will be the last day of Muslims and Christians in India,” roared Jaishwar, adding that “It will be visible very soon,”.

According to media reports, the orthodox hindus have serious concerns over increasing population of Muslims in India and feared that by the end of 2030, the Muslims will be the major population of India leaving Hindu in very short proportion.

On one side, India claims herself as a secular state but on the other Muslims and Christians are subjected to violence and severe torture. Indian army’s barbarism in held-Kashmir is an evidence of this dual face policy of Indian authorities where the Kashmiri people were kept in curfew for more than 50 days and the special status of the state was stripped away.

Muslims and Christians both are frequently threatened by Hindu