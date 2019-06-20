Muslims from Central China's Hunan Province visited Chairman Mao Zedong's hometown and 'Cradle of Chinese Revolution' and learned the history and revolutionary journey of the Communist Party of China (CPC)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Muslims from Central China's Hunan Province visited Chairman Mao Zedong's hometown and 'Cradle of Chinese Revolution' and learned the history and revolutionary journey of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Muslim representatives from Shaoyang, Hunan Province participated in a three-day trip to Jinggangshan Mountain, known as the "Cradle of the Chinese Revolution," and Shaoshan, the hometown of Mao Zedong, as part of activities to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, the Chinese Islamic Association said on its WeChat account.

The tour included visits to Chairman Mao's former residence, martyrs' cemetery and museums on revolutionary history, which showed them how the CPC united people to fight for a better future and the bravery of Red Army soldiers in their struggle.

The Muslim community should continue to learn about China's revolutionary past and cherish the current happy life at the cost of countless revolutionary martyrs' blood and lives.

Li Xiangping, a religious studies professor at East China Normal University in Shanghai, told the Global Times that it is good that believers are not confined to religious venues but participate in different social and cultural activities.

Such tours aim to carry out patriotic education and to reflect the sinicization trend of religions, and better integrate religions with Chinese culture, he said.

Besides, Muslims are not the only religious group involved in such patriotic education tours.

Taoists from Central China's Hubei Province went to Yan'an, Northwest China's Shaanxi Province in April this year, where they visited the sites the Red Army soldiers lived and fought on in the 1930s-40s, and listened to lectures on the revolutionary spirit.

Christians and Buddhists from Hubei also visited revolutionary sites in June.

China has around 200 million religious believers, close to 15 percent of the population.