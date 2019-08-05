Muslims introduces Chinese culture to in Saudi Arabia

(@imziishan)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) : Chinese Muslim pilgrims, currently in Saudi Arabia to perform annual Hajj , are introducing their culture to people in Makkah and Medina

During their month-long short stay in Saudi Arabia, Chinese Muslims organized an event on July 31 to teach easy daily Chinese dialogues to the staff of a travel guide agency for Southeast Asian pilgrims, the China Islamic Association reported.

The event demonstrated Chinese Muslims' growing patriotism and national pride, according to Gao Zhanfu, a vice dean of the Beijing-based China Islamic Institute told the Global Times.

Gao, who has visited Saudi Arabia on pilgrimages said that he had witnessed how Chinese Muslim pilgrims have become increasingly confident and proud of being a Chinese citizen as China's development earns them self-dignity.

"It was unimaginable that Chinese pilgrims teach locals Chinese in previous years," Gao said.

At the event, Chinese Muslims brought Chinese calligraphy, kung fu and Chinese food to share with the attendees.