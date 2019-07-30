UrduPoint.com
Muslims Rejoin Sri Lanka Cabinet After Easter Bombings

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:46 AM

Muslims rejoin Sri Lanka cabinet after Easter bombings

Sri Lanka's Muslim ministers who resigned en masse in the wake of the deadly Easter Sunday bombings have rejoined the government, officials said Tuesday, after police cleared them of any involvement

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's Muslim ministers who resigned en masse in the wake of the deadly Easter Sunday bombings have rejoined the government, officials said Tuesday, after police cleared them of any involvement.

Nearly 100 people linked to a local jihadist group were arrested after the April 21 attacks on three churches and three luxury hotels that killed 258 people.

Nine government legislators, several of them cabinet ministers, resigned in early June after a Buddhist lawmaker demanded their sacking and accused them of terror links.

"The ministers, state ministers and deputy ministers who resigned recently were sworn in before the president last night," a statement from the president's office said.

