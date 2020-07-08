Mustafa Sentop Reelected as Turkish Parliament Speaker - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Turkish Grand National Assembly has voted in the third round to reelect Mustafa Sentop, member of the ruling Justice and Development party, as speaker, media in Turkey reported on Tuesday.

The Turkish parliaments has 600 seats.

According to the Anadolu news agency, Sentop got 328 votes in favor, followed by opposition Republican People's Party candidate Haluk Koc with 134 votes, Peoples' Democratic Party candidate Erol Katircioglu with 51 votes, and Good Party's candidate Imam Huseyin Filiz with 37 votes.

A total of 557 lawmakers cast ballots, while seven votes were deemed invalid, according to the report.

Sentop has presided in the Turkish parliament since last February.