UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mustafa Sentop Reelected As Turkish Parliament Speaker - Reports

Sumaira FH 8 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Mustafa Sentop Reelected as Turkish Parliament Speaker - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) The Turkish Grand National Assembly has voted in the third round to reelect Mustafa Sentop, member of the ruling Justice and Development party, as speaker, media in Turkey reported on Tuesday.

The Turkish parliaments has 600 seats.

According to the Anadolu news agency, Sentop got 328 votes in favor, followed by opposition Republican People's Party candidate Haluk Koc with 134 votes, Peoples' Democratic Party candidate Erol Katircioglu with 51 votes, and Good Party's candidate Imam Huseyin Filiz with 37 votes.

A total of 557 lawmakers cast ballots, while seven votes were deemed invalid, according to the report.

Sentop has presided in the Turkish parliament since last February.

Related Topics

National Assembly Turkey Parliament February Media Opposition

Recent Stories

Khalifa bin Zayed issues a new law regulating graz ..

53 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews specialised police forces c ..

53 minutes ago

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

2 hours ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.