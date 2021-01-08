Mutated Coronavirus Spreading Across Slovakia - Health Minister

The mutated strain of coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom appears to have achieved community spread in Slovakia, the health minister of the central European nation said Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The mutated strain of coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom appears to have achieved community spread in Slovakia, the health minister of the central European nation said Friday.

This comes a day after the western Slovak city of Nitra with a population of 80,000 was quarantined after its hospitals were inundated with coronavirus patients.

"My colleagues have now confirmed the new, so-called UK strain in Nitra, which is why the situation there is so tough. The mutated virus appears to be driving the epidemic across the republic," Marek Krajci told a news conference.

The health minister warned that the national health care system was stretched, with hundreds of health workers being on sick leave or isolating. He said there were signs that hospital capacity was approaching its limits in other major cities.