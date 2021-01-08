UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mutated Coronavirus Spreading Across Slovakia - Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 11:04 PM

Mutated Coronavirus Spreading Across Slovakia - Health Minister

The mutated strain of coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom appears to have achieved community spread in Slovakia, the health minister of the central European nation said Friday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) The mutated strain of coronavirus first found in the United Kingdom appears to have achieved community spread in Slovakia, the health minister of the central European nation said Friday.

This comes a day after the western Slovak city of Nitra with a population of 80,000 was quarantined after its hospitals were inundated with coronavirus patients.

"My colleagues have now confirmed the new, so-called UK strain in Nitra, which is why the situation there is so tough. The mutated virus appears to be driving the epidemic across the republic," Marek Krajci told a news conference.

The health minister warned that the national health care system was stretched, with hundreds of health workers being on sick leave or isolating. He said there were signs that hospital capacity was approaching its limits in other major cities.

Related Topics

United Kingdom Slovakia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

57 seconds ago

Olympic silver medallist Manyonga suspended for do ..

59 seconds ago

In vaccine-sceptic France, some medics also hesita ..

1 minute ago

Swati for exponential growth in the country's frei ..

1 minute ago

Increase in retirement age to save Rs.140 billion ..

4 minutes ago

Test change for travellers to UK as virus cases mo ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.