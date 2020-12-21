Mutated Coronavirus Strain in UK Does Not Seem to Be More Pathogenic - US Health Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) The mutated strain of the novel coronavirus detected in the United Kingdom shows no evidence of being more pathogenic, Operation Warp Speed chief advisor Moncef Slaoui said during a press briefing on Monday.

"There is no evidence, now it's clear because there's a large number of people infected, there's no evidence that this virus is more pathogenic, creates more problems... than the previous virus," Slaoui said.

The discovery of the new, more infectious novel coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom prompted many countries to temporarily shut their borders.

Earlier on Monday, US Assistant Health Secretary Brett Giroir said the United States has not ruled out imposing a temporary travel ban on the United Kingdom in response to the mutated novel coronavirus spreading throughout the country.

According to UK experts, the new strain can transmit up to 70 percent faster than the original coronavirus, albeit the data is lacking on whether or not it is more deadly.