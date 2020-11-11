Mutations Found in Less Than One Percent of COVID Gene - Russian Health Watchdog

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) To date, mutations have been detected in less than one percent of coronavirus genome, deputy director of a research institute at a Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor Alexander Gorelov said on Wednesday.

"Mutations have become more stable, but, in fact, no more than one percent of the genome has mutated to date. And, fortunately, no complications have been reported," Gorelov said at the conference focused on the operation of the regional health care systems during the pandemic.

The scientist added that less than one percent of the global population has been infected with COVID-19 and only 1.3 percent of Russians have recovered from the disease.

According to Gorelov, Russia will try to purchase foreign COVID-19 vaccines to allow the medical workers and its citizens to choose between different types, as it is impossible to immunize all groups of the population with the same vaccine.

In August, Russia registered its pioneer COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine has demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent. Additionally, in October, Russia registered another COVID-19 vaccine, EpiVacCorona. In 2021, Russian pharmaceutical company Petrovax will start the production of the COVID-19 vaccine, CanSino Biologics Ad5-nCoV.