Open Menu

Mutations Of Blood-creating Genes Correlated To Heart Diseases: Study

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Mutations of blood-creating genes correlated to heart diseases: study

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Chinese scientists have identified a group of gene mutations that are correlated to an elevated risk of coronary heart disease (CHD), publishing their findings in the medical journal JAMA Cardiology.

In a cohort study of 6,181 Chinese individuals, the researchers from Fuwai Hospital under the Chinese academy of Medical Sciences found that the clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) -- the presence of a kind of stem cell caused by leukemia-causing mutations -- was associated with a 42 percent increase in CHD risk in 1,100 CHIP carriers compared with those without CHIP.

The study, which was published online on Jan. 10, stated that the elevated CHD risk attributed to those mutations was not negligible.

The results will promote the early prediction of and personalized prevention and treatment of coronary heart disease, said the researchers.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

5 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

14 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

14 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

14 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

14 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

14 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

14 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

14 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

14 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

14 hours ago

More Stories From World