Mutations Of Blood-creating Genes Correlated To Heart Diseases: Study
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) Chinese scientists have identified a group of gene mutations that are correlated to an elevated risk of coronary heart disease (CHD), publishing their findings in the medical journal JAMA Cardiology.
In a cohort study of 6,181 Chinese individuals, the researchers from Fuwai Hospital under the Chinese academy of Medical Sciences found that the clonal hematopoiesis of indeterminate potential (CHIP) -- the presence of a kind of stem cell caused by leukemia-causing mutations -- was associated with a 42 percent increase in CHD risk in 1,100 CHIP carriers compared with those without CHIP.
The study, which was published online on Jan. 10, stated that the elevated CHD risk attributed to those mutations was not negligible.
The results will promote the early prediction of and personalized prevention and treatment of coronary heart disease, said the researchers.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight
Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle
DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan
CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..
IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..
Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..
ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday
Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP
More Stories From World
-
General Entertainment Authority, designer Elie Saab join forces to redefine fashion for Riyadh Seaso ..2 minutes ago
-
Berenguer drives Athletic Bilbao to derby win over Real Sociedad32 minutes ago
-
Hosts Ivory Coast make perfect start in African Nations Cup32 minutes ago
-
Caretaker PM to participate in WEF meeting in Davos32 minutes ago
-
PSG's closest challengers Nice, Monaco beaten in Ligue 141 minutes ago
-
Guatemala's Arevalo to take office despite efforts to block him41 minutes ago
-
US presidential election heats up as frigid Iowa tests Trump41 minutes ago
-
41 hostage prison workers are freed in Ecuador41 minutes ago
-
Belgorod evacuees shelter from strikes in out-of-town hotel41 minutes ago
-
Emmy nominees in key categories41 minutes ago
-
Taiwan tells China to 'face reality' after election42 minutes ago
-
KSrelief continues to distribute bread to refugee families in Lebanon52 minutes ago