Mutineers in Mali Announce Formation of National Committee to Save People

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Military officers who organized mutiny in Mali announced the formation of a national committee to save people.

"We, the national committee to save people, have decided to commit ourselves before the people and history to ensure the continuation of [the existence of] the state," a spokesman for mutineers said on ORTM1 television channel.

AFP earlier reported the mutineers in Mali had called for a political transition leading to elections.