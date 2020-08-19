Mutineers In Mali Announce Formation Of National Committee To Save People
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 10:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Military officers who organized mutiny in Mali announced the formation of a national committee to save people.
"We, the national committee to save people, have decided to commit ourselves before the people and history to ensure the continuation of [the existence of] the state," a spokesman for mutineers said on ORTM1 television channel.
AFP earlier reported the mutineers in Mali had called for a political transition leading to elections.