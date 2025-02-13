Muto Leads Kobe's Charge For Third Consecutive J. League Title
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Former Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto spearheads all-conquering Vissel Kobe's bid for a third straight J. League title when the new Japanese season kicks off on Friday.
The 32-year-old has refound his mojo since joining Kobe in 2021 and he played a crucial role in last season's league and cup double on his way to being named J. League player of the year.
Muto, who spent two frustrating years on Tyneside after a spell in Germany with Mainz, almost left Kobe over the winter before signing a new deal.
The former Japan international's presence will be crucial as Kobe chase honours at home and abroad, with the club already through to the knock-out stages of the AFC Champions League.
Kobe lost last weekend's curtain-raising Super Cup 2-0 to Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Muto knows they still have work to do as the season gets under way.
"Hiroshima looked a more complete side and we really looked off our game today," he said after the defeat, which Kobe followed up with a 4-0 midweek win over Shanghai Port in the AFC Champions League Elite.
"It would be all right if we had lost after doing all the right things but that wasn't the case."
Hiroshima's impressive Super Cup showing suggested they will again be in the title shake-up after finishing runners-up last season in their brand-new stadium.
Hiroshima were in contention until the final day and German coach Michael Skibbe will be hoping that new striker Ryo Germain can help them finish one place higher this time round.
Machida Zelvia are also likely to be in the title mix after finishing third last season on their top-flight debut.
The team from the Tokyo suburbs were the early front-runners thanks to their effective but unpopular route-one tactics, but fell away towards the end of the season.
Recent Stories
International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025
Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction
More Stories From World
-
Muto leads Kobe's charge for third consecutive J. League title2 minutes ago
-
4.8-magnitude earthquake strikes coast of Honduras12 minutes ago
-
Tourism Minister participates in UN Tourism Regional Commission for Middle East42 minutes ago
-
Sony hikes profit forecast on strong gaming business42 minutes ago
-
Classy Gill hits top form to fuel India's Champions Trophy bid52 minutes ago
-
Musk's DOGE team raises major cyber security concerns1 hour ago
-
Syrian Health Minister meets KSrelief medical volunteer team1 hour ago
-
Communications Minister visits Interior Ministry’s Pavilion at LEAP251 hour ago
-
French PM survives 3rd no-confidence vote over social security financing bill1 hour ago
-
Explosion in Taiwan department store injures at least 121 hour ago
-
White House says American among three detainees freed by Belarus1 hour ago
-
Methane gas explosion kills three coal miners in N. Afghanistan2 hours ago