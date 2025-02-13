Open Menu

Muto Leads Kobe's Charge For Third Consecutive J. League Title

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM

Muto leads Kobe's charge for third consecutive J. League title

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) Former Newcastle United striker Yoshinori Muto spearheads all-conquering Vissel Kobe's bid for a third straight J. League title when the new Japanese season kicks off on Friday.

The 32-year-old has refound his mojo since joining Kobe in 2021 and he played a crucial role in last season's league and cup double on his way to being named J. League player of the year.

Muto, who spent two frustrating years on Tyneside after a spell in Germany with Mainz, almost left Kobe over the winter before signing a new deal.

The former Japan international's presence will be crucial as Kobe chase honours at home and abroad, with the club already through to the knock-out stages of the AFC Champions League.

Kobe lost last weekend's curtain-raising Super Cup 2-0 to Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Muto knows they still have work to do as the season gets under way.

"Hiroshima looked a more complete side and we really looked off our game today," he said after the defeat, which Kobe followed up with a 4-0 midweek win over Shanghai Port in the AFC Champions League Elite.

"It would be all right if we had lost after doing all the right things but that wasn't the case."

Hiroshima's impressive Super Cup showing suggested they will again be in the title shake-up after finishing runners-up last season in their brand-new stadium.

Hiroshima were in contention until the final day and German coach Michael Skibbe will be hoping that new striker Ryo Germain can help them finish one place higher this time round.

Machida Zelvia are also likely to be in the title mix after finishing third last season on their top-flight debut.

The team from the Tokyo suburbs were the early front-runners thanks to their effective but unpopular route-one tactics, but fell away towards the end of the season.

Recent Stories

International Charity Organisation launches 80 pro ..

International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..

57 minutes ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

57 minutes ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

1 hour ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

2 hours ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

2 hours ago
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

2 hours ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

11 hours ago
 Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

11 hours ago

More Stories From World