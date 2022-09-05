Muttaqi Says Kabul Will Investigate Terrorist Attack Near Russian Embassy - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2022) Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday offered his condolences to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in connection with the terrorist attack near the Russian Embassy in Kabul and said that the necessary investigation will be conducted, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"On September 5, a phone conversation took place between Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov and Acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan Muttaqi. In connection with the terrorist attack on the morning of September 5 at the consular section of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, which killed two members of the diplomatic mission and Afghan citizens, Muttaqi expressed his condolences on behalf of the Afghan leadership and assured that all necessary measures would be taken to investigate this crime," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Lavrov and Muttaqi also agreed that the countries will "strengthen bilateral cooperation in the fight against the international terrorism".