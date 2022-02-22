Mutual Appointment of Ambassadors by Russia, LPR, DPR to Be Resolved Soon - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Issues related to the mutual appointment of ambassadors between Russia and the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR) will be resolved in the near future, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Tuesday.

"These issues will be resolved as soon as possible," Rudenko told reporters.