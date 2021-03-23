UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mutual EU-Russia Vaccine Recognition Vital For Resuming Contacts - Business Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Mutual EU-Russia Vaccine Recognition Vital for Resuming Contacts - Business Association

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) A mutual vaccine recognition between Russia and the European Union is vital for restoring business communication between the two sides, CEO of the Association of European Businesses Tadzio Schilling said on Tuesday.

"It is clear that a mutual vaccine recognition is an essential step for restoring business ties.

Communication is very important for European businesses who are working in Russia and need to move freely. We hope that in fall a reasonable decision will be reached on this issue based on the balance of economic feasibility of epidemiological safety. We hope that the use of the vaccine will help to remove the restrictions as soon as possible," Schilling said at a round table organized by the Italian-Russian Dialogue Forum.

Last week, the European Commission proposed to create a digital green certificate to promote safe movement within the bloc.

Related Topics

Business Russia European Union

Recent Stories

Miral redefining customer experiences on Yas Islan ..

11 minutes ago

Saudi Companies all set to produce Turkish drones

22 minutes ago

EZDubai attracts UDA Express to expand its presenc ..

26 minutes ago

Senator Javed Abbasi, six health workers test posi ..

49 minutes ago

Experts stress need for collaborative national mea ..

50 minutes ago

103,156 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.