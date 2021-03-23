Mutual EU-Russia Vaccine Recognition Vital for Resuming Contacts - Business Association

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) A mutual vaccine recognition between Russia and the European Union is vital for restoring business communication between the two sides, CEO of the Association of European Businesses Tadzio Schilling said on Tuesday.

"It is clear that a mutual vaccine recognition is an essential step for restoring business ties.

Communication is very important for European businesses who are working in Russia and need to move freely. We hope that in fall a reasonable decision will be reached on this issue based on the balance of economic feasibility of epidemiological safety. We hope that the use of the vaccine will help to remove the restrictions as soon as possible," Schilling said at a round table organized by the Italian-Russian Dialogue Forum.

Last week, the European Commission proposed to create a digital green certificate to promote safe movement within the bloc.