Mutual Interest in US-Russia Ties to Continue With Any 2020 US Election Outcome - Senator

Mutual interest in strong ties between Moscow and Washington will continue regardless of the results of the 2020 US presidential election, US Sen. Michael Lee told reporters on Friday after a meeting with the chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Russian parliament's upper house, Konstantin Kosachev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Mutual interest in strong ties between Moscow and Washington will continue regardless of the results of the 2020 US presidential election , US Sen. Michael Lee told reporters on Friday after a meeting with the chairman of the foreign affairs committee of the Russian parliament 's upper house, Konstantin Kosachev.

"I think it is important for our countries to maintain an open dialogue, to have conversations about our mutual interests I think overall our two countries are at the best to be fully engaged with each other, and it is gonna be in the interest of both countries for those to continue. Regardless of the outcome of 2020 election, that would be a strong interest," Lee said, adding that he believes incumbent US President Donald Trump will be re-elected.

Moscow and Washington have a lot of areas in which they disagree but that does not free politicians from obligations to maintain an open dialogue, he noted.

"We had good discussion [during the meeting] along with [US] Ambassador [in Russia Jon] Huntsman. We had an opportunity to talk about the relationship between our two countries and in particular about the need to maintain an open dialogue as lawmakers from our respective countries," he said.

Relations between the United States and Russia have been at what officials from both nations called the lowest point since the Cold War. Washington introduced multiple rounds of sanctions against Moscow, calling Russia one of the United States' adversaries, which Moscow has criticized.