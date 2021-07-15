Mutual Recognition of Vaccines Between Russia, EU on Agenda - Kremlin

Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines between Russia and the European Union is on the agenda, and the Kremlin hopes that it will be possible to reach a solution via dialogue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) Mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccines between Russia and the European Union is on the agenda, and the Kremlin hopes that it will be possible to reach a solution via dialogue, spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"The issue of mutual recognition of vaccines is the topic that is now on the agenda.

We hope that as a result of the dialogue with the European Union it will be possible to discuss this issue and come to some decisions, but unfortunately, there are no concrete results yet. Surely, this issue will have to be discussed," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman was asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin is discussing the issue of importing foreign vaccines to the country.

"We have enough of our own, four vaccines. Isn't this an opportunity to make a choice? At some point, they may be unavailable, but in general, supplies are carried out quite regularly," Peskov replied.