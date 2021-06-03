Mutual Vaccine Recognition Would Help EU-Russia Exchanges - French Business Leader

The European Union and Russia should recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates to facilitate tourism and business ties, President of the French-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Emmanuel Quidet told Sputnik

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) The European Union and Russia should recognize each other's COVID-19 vaccine certificates to facilitate tourism and business ties, President of the French-Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Emmanuel Quidet told Sputnik.

The European Commission is currently considering easing entry only for those who have received COVID-19 vaccines approved by either the EU regulator or the World Health Organization.

"It will make life easier for everyone for tourism, for business. Of course, the vaccine passport needs to be recognized by both sides. Why hasn't it been done yet? It is a political question," Quidet said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

