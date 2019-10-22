UrduPoint.com
Mutual Visa Recognition With Minsk Still On Agenda - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 05:20 PM

Russia and Belarus are still considering the possibility of signing a bilateral inter-parliamentary agreement on mutual visa recognition, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) Russia and Belarus are still considering the possibility of signing a bilateral inter-parliamentary agreement on mutual visa recognition, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told Sputnik.

"The issue of signing an inter-parliamentary agreement on mutual visa recognition is still on the agenda," he said.

The deputy foreign minister added that in December 2018, Moscow had introduced changes to the text of the deal and implemented all the necessary domestic procedures to submit the agreement for signature. Belarus is expected to make similar efforts.

Rudenko noted that the agreement would create conditions allowing third-country nationals to freely cross the Russian-Belarusian border, in turn facilitating transport communication and tourism development.�

