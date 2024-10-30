Open Menu

MVPI Launches Six Mobile Stations For Technical Inspection Of Vehicles

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The Motor Vehicle Periodic Inspection (MVPI) launched six mobile stations for the technical inspection of vehicles, under the supervision of the Saudi Standards, Metrology, and Quality Organization.

MVPI CEO Eng. Sattam Al-Hozami said that the introduction of mobile stations is part of the comprehensive development plans of service stations, and aligns with the Kingdom Vision 2030 objective of increasing traffic safety. He also said that the mobile stations were manufactured specifically for the Kingdom in collaboration with the French manufacturer Muller.

Al-Hozami stressed that mobile inspection stations are critical, and enable establishments with a large fleet to have their vehicles inspected at their headquarters. These stations are capable of inspecting all types of vehicles, including those used for public transport.

Moreover, mobile stations are capable to reach consumers in sparsely populated areas and travel between remote areas in record time. They are capable of passing through rugged and unpaved roads, and deliver high quality service with ease and professionalism, without beneficiaries needing to access fixed stations.

