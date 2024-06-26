- Home
- World
- News
- MWCS 2024: Huawei showcases cutting-edge techs, embraces commercial 5G-A for Mobile AI era
MWCS 2024: Huawei Showcases Cutting-edge Techs, Embraces Commercial 5G-A For Mobile AI Era
Faizan Hashmi Published June 26, 2024 | 08:15 PM
Huawei has made a significant presence at MWC Shanghai 2024 with a focus on "Advancing the Intelligent World," featuring immersive "Commercial 5G-A Experience Tours" at their booth in SNIEC Hall N1
SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Huawei has made a significant presence at MWC Shanghai 2024 with a focus on "Advancing the Intelligent World," featuring immersive "Commercial 5G-A Experience Tours" at their booth in SNIEC Hall N1. The tech giant is unveiling its latest innovations designed to support the deployment of commercial 5G-A networks and AI-powered devices crucial for the emerging mobile AI era.
Highlighting their commitment to innovation here on Wednesday, Huawei has announced strategic agreements with six leading 5G-A operators worldwide. These agreements are part of a joint initiative aimed at advancing high-quality mobile video development in conjunction with global operators, industry partners, and relevant organizations. Over the next three days, Huawei plans to engage with global operators to discuss the future directions of 5G-A and Net5.5G development.
In his keynote speech titled "Accelerating 5G-A and Shaping the Mobile AI Era," David Wang, Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board at Huawei, emphasized the transformative potential of 5G-A and AI technologies.
Wang stated, "2024 marks the dawn of the mobile AI era, leveraging the commercial rollout of 5G-A and AI devices to deliver ubiquitous intelligent services. These advancements will revolutionize human-machine interactions, content production, and mobile device capabilities, driving societal revitalization and unlocking new opportunities across the mobile industry."
With global 5G users surpassing 1.8 billion, Huawei underscores the initial benefits seen from 5G adoption, such as enhanced consumer services and expanded industrial applications. The deployment of 5G-A networks by leading operators in the Middle East and China signifies a shift towards higher speeds and lower latency requirements, essential for emerging technologies like IoT and Internet of Vehicles (IoV).
Huawei's exhibition at MWC Shanghai includes demonstrations at stands E10 and E50 in Hall N1 of SNIEC, showcasing their latest solutions and products driving the transition to 5G-A networks and beyond. The company aims to capitalize on the potential of 5G-A and anticipates significant industry growth as the deployment of 5.5G networks begins in earnest this year.
Recent Stories
RPO urges Ulema, elders to cooperate with Police during Muharram
Juvenile accused should undergo rehabilitation programme instead of being punish ..
DC Mirpurkhas stresses full coverage on Anti-Polio campaign
Delegation of mine owners call on KP Governor, highlight problems relating to ro ..
Govt striving to save youth from drugs: Bukhari
Muqam meets with Tribal jirga’s elders to end sit in
Widow of eminent Kashmiri writer and journalist, Kalim Akhter, passes away
RCB discarded 700 liter adulterated milk
Balochistan Govt to enrol 400 children of labourers in higher educational instit ..
Meeting discusses progress on targets assigned to TEVTA
Pakistan, Sweden agree to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for broad-bas ..
Telemedicine Center inaugurated at district hospital Matiari
More Stories From World
-
Initiative to jointly build belt and road requires support from green finance44 minutes ago
-
N. Korean test of likely hypersonic missile fails: Seoul military official1 hour ago
-
Equitable agriculture trade mechanism urged to address food crisis2 hours ago
-
Assange's wife says he needs time to 'recuperate' after release3 hours ago
-
ICC convicts Timbuktu police chief of war crimes3 hours ago
-
'You can't kill all of us': Kenya protesters vow to march again3 hours ago
-
AI takes centre stage as Mobile World Congress Shanghai kicks off2 hours ago
-
China to work with financial institutions to support Sri Lanka in realizing debt sustainability: Mao ..2 hours ago
-
Four die on Mount Fuji ahead of climbing season: Japan's NHK4 hours ago
-
Citizens getting 14 digital services at 18 Khidmat Centres4 hours ago
-
Türkiye congratulates new NATO chief4 hours ago
-
"Moment We Shared" stays atop Chinese mainland daily box office4 hours ago