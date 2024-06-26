MWCS 2024: Huawei showcases cutting-edge techs, embraces commercial 5G-A for Mobile AI era

Huawei has made a significant presence at MWC Shanghai 2024 with a focus on "Advancing the Intelligent World," featuring immersive "Commercial 5G-A Experience Tours" at their booth in SNIEC Hall N1

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) Huawei has made a significant presence at MWC Shanghai 2024 with a focus on "Advancing the Intelligent World," featuring immersive "Commercial 5G-A Experience Tours" at their booth in SNIEC Hall N1. The tech giant is unveiling its latest innovations designed to support the deployment of commercial 5G-A networks and AI-powered devices crucial for the emerging mobile AI era.

Highlighting their commitment to innovation here on Wednesday, Huawei has announced strategic agreements with six leading 5G-A operators worldwide. These agreements are part of a joint initiative aimed at advancing high-quality mobile video development in conjunction with global operators, industry partners, and relevant organizations. Over the next three days, Huawei plans to engage with global operators to discuss the future directions of 5G-A and Net5.5G development.

In his keynote speech titled "Accelerating 5G-A and Shaping the Mobile AI Era," David Wang, Executive Director of the Board and Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board at Huawei, emphasized the transformative potential of 5G-A and AI technologies.

Wang stated, "2024 marks the dawn of the mobile AI era, leveraging the commercial rollout of 5G-A and AI devices to deliver ubiquitous intelligent services. These advancements will revolutionize human-machine interactions, content production, and mobile device capabilities, driving societal revitalization and unlocking new opportunities across the mobile industry."

With global 5G users surpassing 1.8 billion, Huawei underscores the initial benefits seen from 5G adoption, such as enhanced consumer services and expanded industrial applications. The deployment of 5G-A networks by leading operators in the Middle East and China signifies a shift towards higher speeds and lower latency requirements, essential for emerging technologies like IoT and Internet of Vehicles (IoV).

Huawei's exhibition at MWC Shanghai includes demonstrations at stands E10 and E50 in Hall N1 of SNIEC, showcasing their latest solutions and products driving the transition to 5G-A networks and beyond. The company aims to capitalize on the potential of 5G-A and anticipates significant industry growth as the deployment of 5.5G networks begins in earnest this year.