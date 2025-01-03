Open Menu

MWL Condoles Montenegro On The Victims Of The Shooting Incident In Cetinje

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 04:10 PM

MWL condoles Montenegro on the victims of the shooting incident in Cetinje

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Muslim World League (MWL) extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the government and people of Montenegro in general and to the families of the victims in particular, following the shooting incident that took place in the city of Cetinje, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.

The MWL affirmed its full solidarity with Montenegro in this difficult period.

Related Topics

World Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performin ..

Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral

35 minutes ago
 19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during ..

19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream

42 minutes ago
 Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startu ..

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'

1 hour ago
 Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in Dec ..

Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December

2 hours ago
 AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise

3 hours ago
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu ..

FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today

3 hours ago
 AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth

3 hours ago
 Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd ..

Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..

3 hours ago
 Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with ..

Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points

4 hours ago
 UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of G ..

UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector

5 hours ago

More Stories From World