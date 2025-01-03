MWL Condoles Montenegro On The Victims Of The Shooting Incident In Cetinje
Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2025 | 04:10 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Muslim World League (MWL) extended its sincere condolences and deepest sympathy to the government and people of Montenegro in general and to the families of the victims in particular, following the shooting incident that took place in the city of Cetinje, which resulted in several deaths and injuries.
The MWL affirmed its full solidarity with Montenegro in this difficult period.
