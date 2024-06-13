MAKKAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) Secretary General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa received a media delegation from Arab, Islamic, and international news agencies at the league's headquarters in Makkah on Wednesday.

The delegation came to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to cover the Hajj season for 1445 AH in partnership with the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

SPA President Dr. Fahd bin Hassan Al Aqran attended the meeting.

During the meeting, Al-Issa elaborated on the clash of civilizations theory and the league's efforts to counter it through the 'Building Bridges between East and West' initiative.

This initiative, celebrated by the UN during its international conference held at its headquarters in New York, is based on the Islamic values of understanding, peace, and cooperation.

The MWL secretary general also spoke about the Museum of the Prophet's Biography and Islamic Civilization, which the league launched from its main headquarters in Madinah and has since aimed to create replicas around the world.

He explained the museum's concept and objectives, highlighting its use of modern technology present the Prophet's biography and Islamic civilization in a contemporary manner, with scenes depicting significant aspects of the prophetic community.

Al-Issa addressed the tragedy of Gaza, reiterating that this tragedy represents a 'stain on humanity's conscience' and stressed the critical role of the media in revealing the truth.

He praised the sincere and practical efforts toward the Gaza issue and Palestinian rights, referring to Saudi Arabia's political and humanitarian endeavours in that regard.

Al Aqran expressed his gratitude to Al-Issa for the opportunity to meet with the news agencies, stressing that the meeting would mark the beginning of genuine media cooperation with the MWL to convey the league's noble message to all the people of the Islamic world.