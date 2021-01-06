My Emirates Pass is back to sweeten 2021 with offers across the UAE

Emirates is making travel to Dubai even sweeter in 2021 with the return of My Emirates Pass – an exclusive offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card giving customers deals and discounts in over 450 restaurants, leisure destinations and retail outlets across UAE

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 202) Emirates is making travel to Dubai even sweeter in 2021 with the return of My Emirates Pass – an exclusive offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card giving customers deals and discounts in over 450 restaurants, leisure destinations and retail outlets across UAE.

The pass has been extended this year giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less. Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from 1 January to 30 September 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets.

Travellers can explore all that the UAE has to offer; from family-friendly activities to shopping sprees and world class dining options. My Emirates Pass gives customers up to 50% off in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. The Emirates boarding pass also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa. The full list of participating outlets can be found here: emirates.com/myemiratespass.*

Emirates’ hub Dubai is open for business, fun and tourism and visitors will be spoilt for choice in the family-friendly city with its year-round sunshine, iconic landmarks, and a culinary scene to suit every taste.

*Local terms and conditions apply

Flexibility and assurance: Emirates' booking policies offer customers flexibility and confidence to plan their travel.

Customers, who purchase an Emirates ticket for travel on or before 30 June 2021, can enjoy generous rebooking terms and options, if they have to change their travel plans. Customers have options to change their travel dates or extend their ticket validity for 2 years. More information here.

Travel with confidence: All Emirates customers can travel with confidence and peace of mind with the airline industry’s first, multi-risk travel insurance and COVID-19 cover. This cover is offered by Emirates at no cost to customers, on all tickets purchased on or from 1 December 2020, up until 31 January 2021. In addition to COVID-19 medical cover, this latest offer from Emirates also has provisions for personal accidents during travel, winter sports cover, loss of personal belongings, and trip disruptions due to unexpected air space closure, travel recommendations or advisories, similar to other multi-risk travel insurance products. Some limitations and exclusions apply. Policy details and more information here.

Health and safety: Emirates has implemented a comprehensive set of measures at every step of the customer journey to ensure the safety of its customers and employees on the ground and in the air, including the distribution of complimentary hygiene kits containing masks, gloves, hand sanitiser and antibacterial wipes to all customers.