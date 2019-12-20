Myanmar achieves 50 pct nationwide electrification

(@FahadShabbir)

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Myanmar has achieved 50 percent of nationwide electrification in December, according to a release from the State Counsellor Office on Friday.

Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi addressed the opening ceremony of a solar power plant in Manaung, Rakhine state on Friday.

Suu Kyi stressed, "While our neighboring countries have achieved 80 percent, 90 percent, and even a hundred percent nationwide electrification, Myanmar has only fulfilled 50 percent of the electricity demand in 2019. This is why we have more to do ahead of us to increase electric generation." Suu Kyi said that the success of Myanmar Sustainable Development Plan which contains three pillars and five goals greatly relies on sufficient electrification.

Myanmar's nationwide power supply has increased from 34 percent in 2016 to 50 percent this year and 10 power stations generating 904 MW along 19,611 miles of transmission lines, and sub-power stations generating a combined 12,635 MVA were upgraded during the three and a half years tenure of the incumbent government.

Also, Myawady town of Kayin State and Maungtaw town of Rakhine State which were places with no electricity access before, are now linked to a power grid, she added.

Myanmar also sets a target of covering 75 percent of the country to have access to electricity by 2025-2026 and a hundred percent by 2030.

"In doing so, we try to link areas close to the national power grid to it while planning for areas far from the power grid to receive electricity from mini hydro-power stations, wind turbines, solar power stations and diesel powered power stations," the state counsellor said.