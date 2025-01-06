Myanmar Addicts Battle Their Demons In The 'House Of Love'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) More than a hundred shaven-headed men pour out of their Yangon hostel around 6 am for a day of weightlifting, karate drills, dancing and Buddhist prayer -- drug rehabilitation, Myanmar style.
The group of doctors, musicians and street food vendors set off for a jog around a verdant, orchid-dotted compound, watched over by supervisors carrying heavy wooden sticks.
Welcome to another day at "Metta Saneain" -- "the House of Love" in Burmese -- a rehab centre dishing out tough love to break the cycle of drug addiction.
Myanmar has long been a narcotics-producing powerhouse, with drugs fuelling and financing decades of internal conflict and authorities turning a blind eye to the billion-dollar industry.
The chaos unleashed by the military's 2021 coup has gutted the legal economy and the country is now the world's biggest producer of opium and a major source of methamphetamine, according to the United Nations.
Much of the product is smuggled out to other Asian countries, Australia and Europe, while scoring on the streets of commercial hub and major port Yangon is easy.
