Myanmar Ambassador To UN Recently Fired By Military To Remains At Post - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

Myanmar Ambassador to UN Recently Fired by Military to Remains at Post - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) Myanmar's Ambassador to the United Nations U Kyaw Moe Tun who was fired by the military last week, remains the country's Permanent Representative to the world's body, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

Kyaw Moe Tun informed UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday that he remained Myanmar's ambassador to the United Nations. Shortly after, the Myanmar military authorities sent a letter to the United Nations saying the ambassador's duties were terminated and the deputy envoy, U Tin Maung Naing, will be temporarily heading the  diplomatic mission in New York.

"In addition to the communications which we have received in the past few days concerning the Permanent Representative of Myanmar, we have also received a communication yesterday from the Permanent Mission of Myanmar, informing us that the deputy Permanent Representative of Myanmar, Mr.

U Tin Maung Naing, has submitted his letter of resignation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar and recalling that Mr. Kyaw Moe Tun remains the Permanent Representative of Myanmar to the United Nations" Dujarric said.

The spokesperson pointed out that the relevant communication was circulated to the Chair of the UN Credentials Committee.

On February 1, Myanmar's military overthrew the government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The military arrested State Chancellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior officials after accusing her party of rigging the November elections.

