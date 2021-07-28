UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Among World's Worst Jailers Of Journalists - US-Based NGO

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Myanmar Among World's Worst Jailers of Journalists - US-Based NGO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) The New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) on Wednesday said Myanmar has risen to the top of countries that criminalize and persecute independent journalism.

"Myanmar's junta has effectively criminalized independent journalism, arresting and charging journalists, closing news outlets, restricting access for international reporters, and driving journalists underground or into exile. Within a few months of the February military coup, the country has become one of the world's worst jailers of journalists," the NGO said.

Since the February 1 coup in the country, the military junta has amended the penal code to create new offenses and expand existing ones to target dissident voices and those encouraging others to support the "Civil Disobedience Movement" against the military regime. 

According to CPJ, 23 journalists are charged under the amended article 505a, which criminalizes "any attempt to cause fear, spread false news or agitate directly or indirectly a criminal offense against a government employee" or that "causes their hatred, disobedience, or disloyalty toward the military and the government.

" The amendments increased maximum prison sentences under the law from two to three years.

"The use of 505(a) since the coup has effectively made independent journalism a crime under the junta's emergency rule, which military authorities have said will remain in place for at least one year," CPJ said in the report.

As of July 1, at least 32 journalists are behind bars.

Myanmar's post-coup assault on the press is a sharp reversal from liberalizing policies implemented in 2012 that freed journalists from prison, ended pre-publication censorship, and allowed independent media to take root across the country, including in ethnic areas where such reporting was previously banned.

On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency. The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence, resulting in the death of over 700 people. Additionally, about 3,000 protesters were detained, according to rights activists.

Related Topics

World Myanmar February July Criminals Media From Government Top Employment

Recent Stories

Commander of Joint Operations receives Chief of St ..

7 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed to visit Austria Thursday

37 minutes ago

Torrential rains play havoc in various parts of AJ ..

2 minutes ago

US Focuses on Ransomware in Cybersecurity Talks, I ..

2 minutes ago

Russia, US Still Have Plenty of Work After Geneva ..

2 minutes ago

US Did Not Try to Impose Its Approach to Strategic ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.