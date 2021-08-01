UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Announces Interim Government With State Council Chief At Helm - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st August, 2021) The State Administrative Council in Myanmar, consisting of the military that took power in winter, has announced an interim government, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

Min Aung Hlaing, the chairman of the State Administration Council and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, will take up the post of the prime minister.

The military came to power in Myanmar on February 1, 2021. Former civilian leaders were arrested over allegations of election fraud. The country has been gripped by protests for several months afterward.

