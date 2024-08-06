Myanmar approves 5 new investment projects, creating over 2,000 jobs

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Myanmar Investment Commission approved five new investment projects, which will create over 2,000 jobs, the state-run The Mirror reported on Tuesday.

The projects were approved during a meeting in Nay Pyi Taw on Monday, the report said.

The Southeast Asian country attracted a total of around 47.1 million U.S. Dollars from the projects, it said.

The projects were from industrial, service and construction sectors, the report said, adding that an enterprise for electric vehicle assembly and production was among the projects.