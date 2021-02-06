MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The authorities of Myanmar have approved Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 for emergency use, a military and diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Myanmar has become the 21st country to approve the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against thr coronavirus infection for carrying out mass immunization of the population.

The decision to register the Russian vaccine under the accelerated procedure was made by the interim president, Gen. Min Aung Hlaing," the source said.

The source added that in January, the first batch of the drug in the amount of 200 doses was delivered to Myanmar for registration.

Sputnik V ” the world's first coronavirus vaccine ” was registered by the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11, 2020.