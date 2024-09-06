Myanmar Armed Group Says 11 Civilians Killed In Junta Air Strikes
Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Bangkok, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Myanmar military air strikes in northern Shan state killed 11 civilians and wounded 11 more, a spokeswoman for an ethnic minority armed group battling the junta told AFP on Friday.
The junta is battling widespread armed opposition to its 2021 coup and its soldiers are accused of bloody rampages and using air and artillery strikes to punish civilian communities.
"They bombed at two areas in Namhkam" town on Friday around 1:00 am local time (1830 GMT), Lway Yay Oo of the Ta'ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) said.
The strikes killed 11 and wounded 11, she said, adding that the office of a local political party had been damaged.
The dead were five men, four women and two children, she said.
Namhkam is around five kilometres (three miles) from the border with China's Yunnan province, with TNLA fighters claiming control of the town following weeks of fighting last year.
Images on social media showed people sifting through rubble and carrying a young person who appeared to be wounded.
One video showed several destroyed buildings. AFP reporters geolocated that video to a site in Namhkam and said it had not appeared online before.
AFP was unable to reach a junta spokesman for comment.
Since last year the military has lost swaths of territory near the border with China in northern Shan state to an alliance of armed ethnic minority groups and "People's Defence Forces" battling to overturn its coup.
The groups have seized a regional military command and taken control of lucrative border trade crossings, prompting rare public criticism by military supporters of the junta's top leadership.
Earlier this week junta chief Min Aung Hlaing warned civilians in territory held by ethnic minority armed groups to prepare for military counterattacks, state media reported.
The junta also announced this week that it had declared the TNLA a "terrorist" organisation.
Those found supporting or contacting the TNLA and two other ethnic minority armed groups, the Arakan Army (AA), Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA), can now face legal action.
Myanmar has been in turmoil since the military deposed Aung San Suu Kyi's government in 2021 and launched a crackdown that sparked an armed uprising.
Conflict since the coup has forced more than 2.7 million people to flee their homes, according to the United Nations.
Recent Stories
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
More Stories From World
-
World's largest indoor ski resort opens in Shanghai as China logs hottest month2 minutes ago
-
Non-Profit Sector Center holds workshops, discussions with US IRS12 minutes ago
-
KSrelief implements volunteer medical programs for orthopedic surgery for adults, children in Türki ..12 minutes ago
-
Taif poised for camel racing challenges with 123 jockeys from 13 countries12 minutes ago
-
King Abdulaziz University wins gold medal, International awards22 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia Snooker Masters semifinals lineup is complete22 minutes ago
-
Iranian, Bahraini FMs call for broadening of cooperation32 minutes ago
-
Georgian Foreign Minister's congratulatory message to Araghchi32 minutes ago
-
Iran Greco-Roman wrestling team crowned champion at U20 World Championships32 minutes ago
-
China, Thailand to deepen marine scientific, technological cooperation42 minutes ago
-
At least 17 pupils killed by fire at school in central Kenya42 minutes ago
-
Potentially deadly fungal disease spreading in California42 minutes ago