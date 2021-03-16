Myanmar army 'brutally repressing peaceful protestors': Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday accused Myanmar's army of "brutally repressing peaceful protestors" as security forces escalate the use of lethal force against anti-coup demonstrators.

"In Burma, the military is attempting to overturn the results of a democratic election and is brutally repressing peaceful protesters," he said in Tokyo on his first overseas trip, using an alternative name for Myanmar.