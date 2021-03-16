UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Army 'brutally Repressing Peaceful Protestors': Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 01:25 PM

Myanmar army 'brutally repressing peaceful protestors': Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday accused Myanmar's army of "brutally repressing peaceful protestors" as security forces escalate the use of lethal force against anti-coup demonstrators

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday accused Myanmar's army of "brutally repressing peaceful protestors" as security forces escalate the use of lethal force against anti-coup demonstrators.

"In Burma, the military is attempting to overturn the results of a democratic election and is brutally repressing peaceful protesters," he said in Tokyo on his first overseas trip, using an alternative name for Myanmar.

Related Topics

Election Army Burma Tokyo Myanmar

Recent Stories

SC rejects PTI’s plea against ECP’s decision o ..

4 seconds ago

SNGPL, SSGC detect Rs 8.855 bln gas theft in last ..

15 seconds ago

PDM's disgruntled leaders to face disappointment i ..

17 seconds ago

World TB Day held in sargodha

20 seconds ago

Uzbekistan delegation visits Karachi Port

21 seconds ago

Robust industrial growth to lift economy beyond ea ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.