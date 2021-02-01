UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Army Pledges New Elections, Power Transfer Following Coup

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 12:46 PM

Myanmar army pledges new elections, power transfer following coup

Myanmar's army on Monday said it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup

Yangon (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Myanmar's army on Monday said it will hold fresh elections and hand power to the winning party once a year-long state of emergency has elapsed, hours after carrying out a coup.

"We will perform real multi-party democracy.

.. with complete balance and fairness," a statement on the army's official Facebook page said.

It added that power will be transferred after "holding a free and fair general election and the emergency provisions period is complete."

