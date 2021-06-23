(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The current authorities of Myanmar are trying to restore the democratic system in the country which was undermined by the previous government, Myanmar's military leader Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday.

"Myanmar has made every effort to achieve political stability. All current events in Myanmar are just an attempt by the incumbent government to restore the clarity and democratic system that the previous government undermined," Hlaing said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.