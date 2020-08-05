Myanmar attracts 5 bln USD foreign investment in 10 months

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Myanmar has attracted foreign investment worth over five billion U.S. dollars in the first 10 months of present fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020, according to the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA).

Including the increased capital amount of investment by some existing investment businesses, over 4.9 billion U.S. dollars' foreign investment flowed in the country from Oct. 1, 2019 to July 31 this year, DICA's latest figures said on Tuesday.

Also, the country attracted foreign investment worth over 116.5 million U.S. dollars under the Special Economic Zone Law during the period.

Power, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors attracted the most foreign investment. Singapore, China and Thailand are top leading investors in Myanmar.

Regionally, the Yangon region attracts 60 percent of investment from both home and abroad, followed by the Mandalay region with 30 percent and the rest flowed into other regions and states.