UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Attracts 5 Bln USD Foreign Investment In 10 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:28 PM

Myanmar attracts 5 bln USD foreign investment in 10 months

Myanmar has attracted foreign investment worth over five billion U.S. dollars in the first 10 months of present fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020, according to the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA).

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Myanmar has attracted foreign investment worth over five billion U.S. Dollars in the first 10 months of present fiscal year (FY) 2019-2020, according to the Directorate of Investment and Company Administration (DICA).

Including the increased capital amount of investment by some existing investment businesses, over 4.9 billion U.S. dollars' foreign investment flowed in the country from Oct. 1, 2019 to July 31 this year, DICA's latest figures said on Tuesday.

Also, the country attracted foreign investment worth over 116.5 million U.S. dollars under the Special Economic Zone Law during the period.

Power, oil and gas, and manufacturing sectors attracted the most foreign investment. Singapore, China and Thailand are top leading investors in Myanmar.

Regionally, the Yangon region attracts 60 percent of investment from both home and abroad, followed by the Mandalay region with 30 percent and the rest flowed into other regions and states.

Related Topics

Thailand China Company Oil Mandalay Singapore Myanmar July Gas 2019 From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Lightning Fast – Amazing Price. OPPO F15 is Avai ..

3 minutes ago

Over 5 million people used UAE Government official ..

16 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler issues law regulating real estate owne ..

16 minutes ago

PM's advisor condemns Indian Ghazbana Qabza in IIO ..

3 minutes ago

FBR clarifies report about reform process

3 minutes ago

Youm-e- Istehsal day observed in northern Sindh

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.