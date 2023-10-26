Myanmar authority collaborates with Chinese company to reconstruct stadium in Yangon

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) -- Myanmar authorities of Yangon City Development Committee (YCDC) discussed the reconstruction of Aung San Stadium with a Chinese company, state-owned daily Global New Light of Myanmar reported on Thursday.

The land, building design, water usage and wastewater disposal of the stadium, located in Yangon, were highlighted during a meeting between YCDC officials and a project team from China Architectural Design and Research Institute of Tongji University Group on Wednesday.

Upon completion of the reconstruction, the main stadium is expected to host 30,000 spectators, while the indoor stadium can host 3,000 audiences.

Formerly known as Burma Athletic Association Ground, the stadium was renamed Aung San Stadium in 1953 to honor the country's national hero late General Aung San.