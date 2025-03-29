Myanmar, Bangkok Earthquake: Death Toll Passes 1,000 Amid Rescue Operation
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 29, 2025 | 01:58 PM
NAYPYIDAW: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 29th, 2025) The death toll reached 1000 due to earthquake in Myanmar as the rescue operation is still underway.
"The death toll could rise between 1,000 to 10,000," said the International media while quoting the local authorities' estimates.
The bodies are being recovered from teh debris of the buildings.
A powerful 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar and caused widespread devastation, with its tremors felt as far as Bangkok.
According to the international news agencies, the epicenter of the quake was near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city, at a depth of 10 kilometers.
The earthquake led to the collapse of several residential buildings, trapping hundreds of people under the rubble while the city's infrastructure sustained severe damage.
Myanmar’s military government has declared a state of emergency in six regions and has appealed to the international community and aid organizations for assistance.
A mosque was partially destroyed which resulted in the martyrdom of three worshippers while several others were injured.
In Bangkok, the skyscrapers swayed due to the tremors, and water from rooftop swimming pools of luxury hotels cascaded down like waterfalls.
A 30-story building collapsed in Bangkok in which at least eight people were killed and more than 100 others remained trapped under the debris.
