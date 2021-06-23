UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Calls For Peaceful Solution To Disputes In South China Sea - Commander-in-Chief

Myanmar Calls for Peaceful Solution to Disputes in South China Sea - Commander-in-Chief

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Myanmar calls on all countries involved in territorial disputes in the South China Sea to look for peaceful resolutions, Defense Services Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing said on Wednesday.

"The disputes over the South China Sea are linked to the territorial claims of the countries participating in the region. Concerns are growing about these waters. I enthusiastically call on all the countries participating in the dispute to find the best solution through peaceful means," Min Aung Hlaing said at the Moscow Conference on International Security.

The South China Sea and the East China Sea, situated in the Asian-Pacific region, are sources of tension for China and its neighbors, including Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines, as these nations continue to argue over the waters' maritime borders.

China considers the Sprathy archipelago, a group of artificial islands located in the South China Sea, as its territory, despite an international tribunal ruling that these claims have no legal basis.

The Moscow Conference on International Security MCIS-2021 is held by the Russian Defense Ministry from June 22- 24 and includes participants from 119 countries.

