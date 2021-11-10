UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Charges US Journalist With Terrorism, Sedition

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

Myanmar charges US journalist with terrorism, sedition

Myanmar's junta has charged a US journalist detained since May with sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, his lawyer said Wednesday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Myanmar's junta has charged a US journalist detained since May with sedition and terrorism, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, his lawyer said Wednesday.

The military has squeezed the press since taking power in a February coup, arresting dozens of journalists critical of its crackdown on dissent that has killed over 1,200 people, according to a local monitoring group.

Danny Fenster, who had been working for local outlet Frontier Myanmar for around a year, was arrested as he was heading home to see his family in May and has been held in Yangon's Insein prison since.

The 37-year-old is already on trial for allegedly encouraging dissent against the military, unlawful association and breaching immigration law.

The additional charges under Myanmar's anti-terror and sedition laws open Fenster up to a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. The trial is scheduled to begin on November 16.

"He has become quite thin," Than Zaw Aung said.

Fenster was "disappointed" at being hit with the new charges, which were filed on Tuesday, the lawyer added.

The United States on Wednesday urged Myanmar's junta to immediately free Fenster.

"The profoundly unjust nature of Danny's detention is plain for all the world to see, a State Department spokesperson told AFP.

"The regime should take the prudent step of releasing him now... His continued detention is unacceptable. Journalism is not a crime." The new charges come days after former US diplomat and hostage negotiator Bill Richardson met junta chief Min Aung Hlaing in the capital Naypyidaw, handing the increasingly isolated junta some rare publicity.

Richardson has previously negotiated the release of prisoners and US servicemen in North Korea, Cuba, Iraq and Sudan and has recently sought to free US-affiliated inmates in Venezuela.

The former UN ambassador said he was hopeful he had brokered a deal for a resumption of visits by the International Committee of the Red Cross to prisons -- which have been filled with political prisoners.

Richardson, declining to give further details, said the US State Department asked him not to raise Fenster's case during his visit.

"Danny's case has become emblematic of the utter contempt Myanmar's military has for independent media," Emerlynne Gil, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for research, said in a statement.

Fenster is believed to have contracted Covid-19 during his detention, family members said during a conference call with American journalists in August.

He last spoke with US consular officials by phone on October 31, State Department spokesman Ned price said Monday.

- Press clampdown - The Southeast Asian country has been mired in chaos since the military ousted the elected government, with the junta trying to crush widespread democracy protests and stamp out dissent.

The military has tightened control over the flow of information, throttling internet access and revoking the licences of local media outlets.

Several journalists critical of the military government were among those released last month in an amnesty to mark a Buddhist festival.

More than 100 journalists have been arrested since the putsch, according to Reporting ASEAN, a monitoring group.

It says 31 are still in detention.

The coup snuffed out the country's short-lived experiment with democracy, with civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi now facing a raft of charges that could see her jailed for decades.

Related Topics

Internet World United Nations Democracy Iraq Amnesty International Visit San Naypyidaw Price Myanmar United States Sudan North Korea Cuba Venezuela February May August October November Family Media All Government Asia

Recent Stories

Russia’s fighter jet Checkmate will attract &#03 ..

Russia’s fighter jet Checkmate will attract &#039;intense interest&#039; from ..

6 minutes ago
 Kuwait to limit visas for Lebanese over Gulf row

Kuwait to limit visas for Lebanese over Gulf row

58 seconds ago
 US initial unemployment claims continue downward t ..

US initial unemployment claims continue downward trend

1 minute ago
 Producers target 2040 end date for polluting vehic ..

Producers target 2040 end date for polluting vehicles

1 minute ago
 Islamic State in Afghanistan 'under control', say ..

Islamic State in Afghanistan 'under control', say Taliban

3 minutes ago
 KP Governor awards cash prize to consecutive top p ..

KP Governor awards cash prize to consecutive top positions holder student

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.