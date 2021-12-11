UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Citizen Pleads Guilty On Plot To Attack Nation's UN Envoy - US Justice Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sat 11th December 2021 | 03:00 AM

Myanmar Citizen Pleads Guilty on Plot to Attack Nation's UN Envoy - US Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2021) Myanmar citizen Ye Hein Zaw has pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to attack or assassinate his country's ambassador to the United Nations, the US Justice Department said.

"Damian Williams, the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today the guilty plea of Ye Hein Zaw, a citizen of Myanmar, for his role in a conspiracy to assault and make a violent attack upon Myanmar's Permanent Representative to the United Nations," the Justice Department said in a press release on Friday.

Zaw pleaded guilty today in White Plains Federal court before US District Judge Philip Halpern, the release said.

During a recorded phone conversation, Zaw and a co-conspirator "discussed how the planned attackers would require an additional $1,000 to conduct the attack on the ambassador in Westchester County, and, for an additional payment, the attackers could ...kill the ambassador," the release added.

Zaw pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to assault and make a violent attack upon a foreign official, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.  He is scheduled to be sentenced by Judge Halpern on May 10, 2022, according to the release.

Related Topics

Attack United Nations Ye New York Myanmar May Court

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celeb ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Iraq National Day celebrations at Expo 2020 Dubai

2 hours ago
 US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remitt ..

US Issues General License to Allow Personal Remittances to Afghanistan - Treasur ..

3 hours ago
 CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Year ..

CIA Turns to Spying on Russia, China After 20 Years Focus on Terrorist Networks ..

3 hours ago
 Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Mi ..

Regulating water usage highly important : Chief Minister

3 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of ..

Zelenskyy Not Ruling Out Creation of New Format of Direct Talks With Putin on Do ..

3 hours ago
 US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executi ..

US Diplomat Catherine Russell Appointed as Executive Director of UNICEF - UN Spo ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.