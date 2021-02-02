Myanmar coup was 'inevitable': Army chief

(@FahadShabbir)

The military takeover ousting Aung San Suu Kyi's government from power in Myanmar was "inevitable", the country's army chief said Tuesday

Yangon, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The military takeover ousting Aung San Suu Kyi's government from power in Myanmar was "inevitable", the country's army chief said Tuesday.

"This way was inevitable for the country and that's why we had to choose it," said General Min Aung Hlaing, according to the military's official Facebook page.