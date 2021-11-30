UrduPoint.com

Myanmar Court Delays Verdict In Suu Kyi Trial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 02:07 PM

Myanmar court delays verdict in Suu Kyi trial

A Myanmar junta court on Tuesday postponed giving a verdict in the trial of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who faces a catalogue of charges that could see her jailed for decades

Naypyidaw, Myanmar, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :A Myanmar junta court on Tuesday postponed giving a verdict in the trial of deposed civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who faces a catalogue of charges that could see her jailed for decades.

The Nobel laureate has been detained since the generals ousted her government in the early hours of February 1, ending the Southeast Asian country's brief democratic interlude.

More than 1,200 people have been killed and over 10,000 arrested in a crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

The court, which had been expected to rule on her trial for incitement against the military -- a charge that carries a three-year prison term -- adjourned the verdict "until December 6," said a source with knowledge of the case.

A verdict on a separate charge that Suu Kyi breached coronavirus restrictions during elections her party won last year -- punishable by six months in jail or a fine -- was deferred to the same date.

Journalists have been barred from proceedings in the special court in the military-built capital Naypyidaw and Suu Kyi's lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.

There was a heavy security presence on the streets leading to the court on Tuesday morning, an AFP correspondent said, and the road to the parliament building was blocked by troops.

David Mathieson, an analyst formerly based in Myanmar told AFP it was a "bizarre postponement".

"There are obviously more politically motivated factors behind this than legal procedures as it's a farcical show trial," he said.

Related Topics

Parliament Jail Lawyers Fine Road San Naypyidaw Same Myanmar February December Media From Government Asia Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Japan opposition picks new leader after electoral ..

Japan opposition picks new leader after electoral disappointment

32 seconds ago
 Introducing Mechanism for Expelling NATO Members N ..

Introducing Mechanism for Expelling NATO Members Not Envisioned - Stoltenberg

34 seconds ago
 Tough road ahead for Honduras' new president Castr ..

Tough road ahead for Honduras' new president Castro

37 seconds ago
 Russia Confirms 32,648 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 32,648 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

19 minutes ago
 Azerbaijani Military Helicopter Crashes at Trainin ..

Azerbaijani Military Helicopter Crashes at Training Ground - Border Service

19 minutes ago
 European stocks resume falls on Omicron warning

European stocks resume falls on Omicron warning

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.