Myanmar Court Sentences Former State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi to 3 More Years - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) Former Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to three more years in prison on charges of influencing election commission decisions in addition to the previous sentence of 17 years, local opposition news portal Myanmar Now reported on Friday.

On August 15, Aung San Suu Kyi, previously sentenced to 11 years in prison on corruption-related charges, has been sentenced to another 6 years for corruption in a charitable foundation she ran.

The trial was reportedly held in a courtroom closed to the public on the premises of the Naypyitaw Detention Center.

The portal added that the verdict under Article 130a of the Myanmar Criminal Code on violations of electoral laws that carry criminal responsibility was announced to the former state councilor and two other high-ranking politicians, namely former Myanmar President Win Myint and Union Government Office minister Min Thu.

Aung San Suu Kyi, a 1991 Nobel Peace prize laureate, served as state counselor of Myanmar, equivalent to a prime minister, until February 2021, when the country's military overthrew her government and put her, along with then-President Win Myint, under house arrest. The military coup triggered a wave of civil protests, and more than 1,180 people have died in clashes with law enforcement.