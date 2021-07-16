UrduPoint.com
Myanmar Crisis Risks Leaving Entire Generation of Children Damaged - UN Child Rights Cmte.

The UN Child Rights Committee Chair Mikiko Otani warned on Friday the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar caused by the military coup threatens to leave an entire generation of children damaged

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) The UN Child Rights Committee Chair Mikiko Otani warned on Friday the ongoing political crisis in Myanmar caused by the military coup threatens to leave an entire generation of children damaged.

"As a result of the military coup and conflicts, children's right to life, survival and development have been repeatedly violated," Otani said in a statement. "If this crisis continues, an entire generation of children is at risk of suffering profound physical, psychological, emotional, educational and economic consequences, depriving them of a healthy and productive future."

Otani noted that� some 75 children have been killed, 1,000 detained and many others have been deprived of critical medical care and education since the military coup on February 1.

"Children are exposed to indiscriminate violence, random shootings and arbitrary arrests every day. They have guns pointed at them, and see the same happen to their parents and siblings," Otani said.

In addition, a million children in Myanmar are missing essential vaccinations and more than 40,000 children have been deprived of access to treatment for severe acute malnutrition, Otani added.

The UN Child Rights Committee is calling for immediate action to be taken to reach a peaceful solution in Myanmar and protect children's rights, according the statement.

