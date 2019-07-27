UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Myanmar Delegation Holds Repatriation Talks With Rohingya In Bangladesh

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 10:15 PM

Myanmar delegation holds repatriation talks with Rohingya in Bangladesh

A top-level Myanmar government delegation began repatriation talks with Rohingya leaders in a Bangladesh refugee camp on Saturday, an official said, with many of the Muslim minority fearing for their safety if they return home

Kutupalong, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :A top-level Myanmar government delegation began repatriation talks with Rohingya leaders in a Bangladesh refugee camp on Saturday, an official said, with many of the Muslim minority fearing for their safety if they return home.

Some 740,000 Rohingya fled a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar's military and are living in squalid conditions in camps in Bangladesh's southeastern border district of Cox's Bazar.

The two countries signed a repatriation deal in November 2017 but so far virtually no Rohingya have volunteered to go back to Myanmar, where the group has faced decades of repression.

The Myanmar team, led by permanent foreign secretary U Myint Thu, arrived in Cox's Bazar on Saturday amid tightened security in the camps.

The delegation visited Kutupalong -- the world's largest refugee settlement -- where they discussed repatriation with Rohingya community leaders over several hours, said Bangladesh refugee commissioner Mohammad Abul Kalam.

"Both parties seemed positive about it and the discussion will continue tomorrow (Sunday)," he told AFP.

One of the Rohingya leaders who joined the talks, Dil Mohammad, said they "went well" as he reiterated demands for Myanmar to recognise Rohingya as an ethnic group.

"We hope this discussion will be fruitful. We told them that we won't return unless we are recognised as Rohingya in Myanmar," he said.

Myanmar denies the minority citizenship and refers to them as "Bengalis" -- inferring that the Rohingya are illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

It is the second time in less than a year that Myanmar officials were trying to convince Rohingya refugees to return to their homeland in violence-wracked Rakhine state, after a repatriation offer was rejected by Rohingya leaders in October.

The massive camps have sparked tensions between the neighbouring nations with Bangladesh blaming Myanmar for delays in repatriating the refugees.

Dhaka has said it will not force any Rohingya to leave, while Myanmar has faced international pressure to allow the Rohingya to return to Rakhine and grant them citizenship rights.

The UN has complained that progress to address the refugee crisis has been far too slow.

The new visit comes in the wake of talks between Bangladesh's Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.

China is a key ally of Myanmar, and Hasina said then that Beijing would "do whatever is required" to help resolve the Rohingya crisis.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Bangladesh United Nations Minority China Visit Beijing Progress Myanmar October November Border Citizenship Sunday 2017 Muslim From Government Refugee Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Israeli Arab parties unite for September election

55 seconds ago

Rawalpindi Development Authority demolishes two fe ..

56 seconds ago

Moscow police arrest hundreds at rally for fair el ..

58 seconds ago

Russia, Suriname Share Same View on Venezuelan Cri ..

59 seconds ago

Pfizer in talks on off-patent drugs merger with My ..

7 minutes ago

Prime Minister highlighted true image of Pakistan ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.