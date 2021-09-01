UrduPoint.com

Myanmar's delegation is set to participate in person in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok, Roscongress foundation said on Wednesday

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Myanmar's delegation is set to participate in person in the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok, Roscongress foundation said on Wednesday.

"The delegation of the Republic of the Union of Myanmar confirmed its in-person participation in the VI Eastern Economic Forum, which is to take place from September 2-4 in Vladivostok. The delegation will be headed by Minister of Planning and Finance Win Shein and will also include diplomats," the statement read.

Myanmar expects new opportunities for business and economic cooperation with Russia, including the expansion of economic ties. The Asian country exports agricultural products and fishery to Russia and imports fertilizers, diesel fuel, and petrol, the minister said.

The Southeast Asian country can offer Russian business people opportunities for investment in oil and gas sector, especially in oil exploration; agricultural production; infrastructure development, namely railroads and ports; renewable energy; information and communication technologies; as well as healthcare services and finances, the official added.

Myanmar took part in the EEF in 2019. In 2020, the event was canceled due to the pandemic.

The sixth edition of the EEF, scheduled to take place from September 2-4 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok, is aimed at developing business ties and attracting national and international investors to Russia's Far East. This year, the forum will be held in a hybrid format. The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.

