Myanmar Designates New Protected Public Forest Area In Northern State

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2023) The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation of Myanmar has designated a new protected public forest area in the northern state of Kachin's Mansi township, the ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The ministry designated an area of 8,841 acres in Mansi township of Bhamo district in Kachin state as Monghein extended protected public forest on Friday, the ministry's statement said.

The protected public forest area was established to preserve the water sources and watershed areas such as rivers, creeks and lakes, and ensure the stability of the ecological system, it said.

By establishing the forest, the valuable tree species including teak and local species growing in the area can be preserved, it said.

In addition, it will help protect endangered plant species and wild animals and increase their habitats, it said.

The Southeast Asian country hopes to establish 30 percent of its total area as forest reserves and 10 percent as protected areas, according to local media reports.

