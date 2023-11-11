Open Menu

Myanmar Earns 1.81 Bln USD From Agricultural Exports In 7 Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 11, 2023 | 01:30 PM

Myanmar earns 1.81 bln USD from agricultural exports in 7 months

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Myanmar earned 1.81 billion U.S. Dollars from agricultural products export in the first seven months of the current 2023-24 fiscal year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.

The figure from April 1 to Nov. 3 represented a decrease from the 2.01 billion U.S.

dollars recorded in the same period last year, showed the ministry data.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and marine products, minerals, forest products and manufactured goods to its foreign trade partners including China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

As of Nov. 3, the Southeast Asian country's total exports were valued at 8.66 billion U.S. dollars.

Related Topics

India Thailand Bangladesh Exports China Same Myanmar April Commerce From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

11 minutes ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

56 minutes ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

2 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

2 hours ago
 PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

3 hours ago
Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

5 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

14 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

14 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP Sofia results

Tennis: ATP Sofia results

15 hours ago

More Stories From World