Myanmar earns 1.81 bln USD from agricultural exports in 7 months

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Myanmar earned 1.81 billion U.S. Dollars from agricultural products export in the first seven months of the current 2023-24 fiscal year, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce on Saturday.

The figure from April 1 to Nov. 3 represented a decrease from the 2.01 billion U.S.

dollars recorded in the same period last year, showed the ministry data.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and marine products, minerals, forest products and manufactured goods to its foreign trade partners including China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

As of Nov. 3, the Southeast Asian country's total exports were valued at 8.66 billion U.S. dollars.